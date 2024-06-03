DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.63 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, April 19th.

DermTech Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 436,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,759. DermTech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.53.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 572.19% and a negative return on equity of 138.79%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, engages in the development and marketing of novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of melanoma in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

