Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $149.99. 24,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $188.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

