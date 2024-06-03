Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

FANG traded down $8.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.71. 2,774,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.