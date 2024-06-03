DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $232.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.84. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

