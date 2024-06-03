Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Update

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $32.06. 70,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,177. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

