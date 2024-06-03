Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

