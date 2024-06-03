Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 844,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,169. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.