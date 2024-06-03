Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $76.48 million and $1.11 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.14609187 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,130,611.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

