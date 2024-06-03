Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 115.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 16.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $7.76 on Monday, reaching $1,282.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

