Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.55 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SAP by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.47. 317,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

