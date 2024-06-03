Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Terex were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 615,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,755. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,968 shares of company stock worth $10,036,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

