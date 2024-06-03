Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

