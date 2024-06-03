Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.20 Million in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 539,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.