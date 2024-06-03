Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 14,203 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. 388,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,772. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

