Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 26,237 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 173,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 297,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $10.59. 1,258,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,001. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

