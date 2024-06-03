Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 31,091 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.77. 1,275,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

