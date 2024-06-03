Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,837,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,194,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.70 on Monday, reaching $282.61. 621,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,081. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

