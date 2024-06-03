Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 21,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 1,845,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

