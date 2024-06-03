Draper Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.12. 1,983,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,406. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

