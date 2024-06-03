Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.59

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 446102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 365.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 521.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

See Also

