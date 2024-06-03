Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.