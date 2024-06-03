Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Update

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.85. 185,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.