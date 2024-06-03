Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

ETX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 7,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,024. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.