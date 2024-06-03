Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance
ETX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 7,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,024. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
