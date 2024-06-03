Electroneum Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.35 million and $733,151.80 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,334,055 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

