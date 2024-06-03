Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,815 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 935,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

