Elizabeth Crowley Sells 38,597 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 874,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.48. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
