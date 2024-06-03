Elizabeth Crowley Sells 38,597 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 874,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.48. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

