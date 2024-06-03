Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 205,311 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 76,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,098. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on RVSB. TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

