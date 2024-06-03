Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. First Community makes up approximately 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 2.00% of First Community worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 103.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 17,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

