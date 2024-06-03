Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 26,360 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 106,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

