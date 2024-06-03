Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of ELKEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

About Elkem ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.