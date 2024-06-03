ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $7.20 on Monday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

