Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.80.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

EMA opened at C$47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The company has a market cap of C$13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$56.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

