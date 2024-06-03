Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 2,436,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

