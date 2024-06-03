Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 2.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. 10,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 38.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

