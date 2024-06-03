Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.13

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $975,813.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00051807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,392,368 coins and its circulating supply is 77,392,339 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

