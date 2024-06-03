Energi Price Up 7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $719,566.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00051416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,396,307 coins and its circulating supply is 77,396,368 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.