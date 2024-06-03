Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Enhabit Price Performance

Enhabit stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 348,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,919. The company has a market capitalization of $447.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,532,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 1,613,515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,374,231 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 242,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

