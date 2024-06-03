Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. Enovis accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enovis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $50.27. 715,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.