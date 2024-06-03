ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 527,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $114.77.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ESAB by 55.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.