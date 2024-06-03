Estabrook Capital Management Boosts Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Navigator worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.31. 102,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,070. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

