Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

