Estabrook Capital Management Has $5.30 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,245. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

