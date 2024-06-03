Estabrook Capital Management Sells 5,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after acquiring an additional 558,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. 9,877,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,113,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.