ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Down 8.6% This Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00005089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $380.33 million and $9.84 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.59026101 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,526,068.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.