Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $634,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

