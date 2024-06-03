Evercore ISI Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

