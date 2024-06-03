Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 405.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Evergy comprises approximately 2.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 3,494,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,969. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.