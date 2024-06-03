Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Federal Signal makes up about 3.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Federal Signal worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 88,333.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.