Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Shares Down 6.4%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 190,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 344,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

