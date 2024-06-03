Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $62,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FERG traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $204.63. 130,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.45. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

